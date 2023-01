Share:

BAJAUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Shaukat Ali here on Monday visited police station Loi Sam and check posts in Inayat Kalay and adjoining areas here and inspected the law & order situation.

He met with police officials deputed in check-posts and station in-charge Loi Sam PS and directed them to keep vigilant over anti-social activities in their respective areas and to ensure wearing bullet-proof jackets and helmets during performing duties.