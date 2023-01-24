Share:

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while reviewing the pleas filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of National Assembly (MNAs) in a session could not reach a conclusion regarding the matter.

Sources told that it was decided in the session to write to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governors to choose same date for general elections in the provinces. “The ECP is ready to hold elections in the provinces as the lists of returning officers (ROs) and deputy returning officers (DROs) have been sought”, the sources added.