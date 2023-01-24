Share:

SUKKUR - Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Syed Awais Shah on Monday has said the education is the foremost priority of the Sindh government and it would continue making every possible effort towards making education more accessible, easy and affordable. He said that the government has unified educational system in the province under which the children of poor will get the same education, which was the prerogative for the children of rich only. Speaking in a public meeting here, the MPA said that with the grace of Allah Almighty the government’s measures found positive results as people across the province have acknowledged this fact. He further said that education enabled harnessing true potentials for betterment of our own, the societies, besides making us a better human being and a productive asset of society.