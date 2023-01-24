Share:

LAHORE - The Provincial Election Commission on Monday directed to take back protocol and vehicles from former chief minister Punjab and former minis­ters. The provincial election commissioner had written a letter to chief secretary Punjab, inspec­tor general of police Punjab and other officials concerned in this regard. The letter further direct­ed to get vacant official residences, official hostels and guest houses from the former chief minister Punjab and former provincial minister, said the commission’s spokesperson. The spokesperson further said that the caretaker setup would con­tinue the routine work. The commission also banned postings and transfers in the province, besides new development projects, she added.

DC HOLDS OPEN COURT TO REDRESS PUBLIC GRIEVANCES

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali held an open court (khuli kutchehri) in his office and heard the public complaints against various departments, here on Monday. He lis­tened to people’s problems and issued neces­sary instructions.