The electricity supply was restored fully on Tuesday after a country-wide major power breakdown which was caused by an abrupt drop in the frequency system of the national grid at 07:34 a.m. Monday.

Authorities said as many 1,112 grid stations are now actively supplying power to all parts of the country.

The day-long power outages disrupted the routine public life across the country, with fluctuating Internet services and electricity generators fully exhausted by evening due to constant burden and functioning.

According to sources, out of total 1,112 grid stations, electricity has been restored on over 350 grid stations while restoration work is underway on 771 grid stations. Sources said that electricity will be fully restored across the country today (Tuesday).

As per details, out of total 111 grid stations of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), electricity has been restored on 96 grid stations while electricity has been restored on 86 grid stations out of 176 of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

Electricity has been restored on 40 grid stations of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) out of a total 113 grid stations. Out of total 138 grid stations of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), electricity has been restored on more than 50 grid stations.

Sources further informed that power supply to 30 out of total 71 grid stations of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has been restored while out of total 65 grid stations of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), electricity has been restored on 30 grid stations.

Sources informed that restoration work is underway to restore electricity on rest of the grid stations. They said that electricity will be fully restored across the country today (Tuesday).