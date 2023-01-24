Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Farina Mazhar met with Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, Saudi Deputy Minister of Culture in Jeddah. This meeting marks a historic moment for both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as it reinforces the countries’ commitment to promoting culture exchange between the two nations. The meeting held at the Islamic Arts event in Jeddah focused on furthering collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the realm of cultural exchange.

During the meeting, both representatives emphasized their mutual respect for each other’s respective cultures and discussed ways to continue strengthening ties between the two brotherly countries through meaningful dialogue and understanding. Farina Mazhar is currently on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

She was invited by the Saudi Ministry of Culture in order to participate in the inaugural session of Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah.