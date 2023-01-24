Share:

KHyBER - Officials from the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Tirah Rifle 103 Wing distributed winter packages to residents of Tirah Valley’s Rajgal, Kamar Khel, and Sipah areas in Khyber. Following heavy snowfall in the area, officials from the armed forces visited various villages and distributed hot clothes, coats, wrappings (Chaddar), socks, and winter package commodities to residents, including children.

Malik Fazullah Jan Afridi, the head of the Koki Khel tribe, thanked Lieutenant Col Taimoor Khurshid for the welfare activity, stating that it would benefit the tribal society’s poverty-stricken people. It should be noted that the residents of the valley were severely chilled as a result of the heavy snowfall, and particularly recently repatriated tribesmen, faced a scarcity of daily necessities to deal with the harshness of the weather.