Share:

ATTOCK - The first woman police inspector in the history of district Attock, Iram Khanum, has been posted as SHO New Airport police station. She is holding more than 15 years service. She has served as SHO in Rawalpindi and also discharged her duties at police training centre.

SHO Irum told newsmen that it was an honour for her and vowed that she would perform her duties with professionalism and dedication. Meanwhile some unknown assailants have strangulated a teenage boy Sufyan Ali r/o Mangiyal to death in the jurisdiction of police station New Airport. Police have registered an FIR and started investigation.