ATTOCK - The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Monday apprehend a fivemember inter-district gang. Among the accused arrested were four female members of the gang involved in highway robberies in Taxila, Wah, Hassanabdal, Attock and Haripur.

According to Police spokesman, the gang comprising women posing themselves as commuters offered lift to the passengers waiting for public transport on GT road. After robbing them of gold ornaments, cash, cell phones and other valuables, the robbers would throw them out from moving vehicles. On Monday, the gang traveling in a Suzuki van offered lift to two women identified as Mehreen Mumtaz and Aysia Bibi waiting for public transport near Burhan near Hassanabdal and on gunpoint snatched cash and jewelry from them, and then threw them on GT road, near Lawrencepur.