Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Uzbekistan to attend the 26th meeting of Council of Ministers of Economic Cooperation Organization being held in Tashkent on Tuesday.

The theme of the two-day conference is 'Year of Strengthening Connectivity'.

The Foreign Minister will address the Council and separately hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers of member states and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Tashkent.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction on recent high engagements and agreed to further enhance the existing excellent bilateral relations and economic cooperation especially in trade, energy and connectivity sectors.