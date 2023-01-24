Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the government wants to get election results to its liking and for this purpose a controversial person has been appointed in Punjab.

In a statement, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said they had no intention return to National Assembly; however, the government wants a friendly opposition leader. The PTI wants free and transparent elections but PDM will leave no stone unturned to delay elections, he added.

Mr Qureshi said opposition in Punjab proposed unreasonable names for Punjab caretaker CM. All this is happening according to a plan and we are not oblivious to it, he said.

The PTI leader argued that the constitution requires announcement of date of the elections when assemblies are dissolved, but the electoral watchdog failed to do so and PTI intends to challenge the ECP’s decisions.