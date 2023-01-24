Share:

RAWALPINDI - Gujar Khan police booked two women on charges of murder and began investigation, informed sources on Monday. A man was also gunned down in Bhulesar in the limits of police station (PS) Jatli, they added. According to sources, Muhammad Waqas, resident of Pulala Malalan, informed PS Gujar Khan that her sister Atiya Shakoor was married to Khalid Mehmood. he stated he came to know that Khalid Mehmood committed suicide after shooting Atiya Shakoor and a female relative namely Saiqa Bibi.

The complainant accused Nighat Bibi and Anam of abetting murder of Atiya and Saiqa and asked police to register case against them. Police registered case and began investigation. On the other hand, the villagers told police that Khalid Hussain returned from UK and shot dead both Atiya and Saiqa due to unknown reason and after killing both of them, turned gun to himself .

Meanwhile, a man namely Naseer murdered 24-year-old Jahanzeb by opening indiscriminate firing in Riyan Ghaursian, the jurisdiction of PS Jatli. After committing the crime, the killer managed to escape from the scene. Heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered against the killer while further investigation was on.

In Dhoke Kala Khan, a 100 year old woman namely Sarah Bibi burnt to death and another woman suffered serious burn injuries after fire broke out in the house. Rescue 1122 moved the dead body and the injured woman to hospital for autopsy and medical treatment. According to information, the family members were sleeping at night when their bedding caught fire from gas heater.

Resultantly, a woman was killed and another suffered injuries. Fire-fighters of Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire