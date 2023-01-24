Share:

HYDERABAD - The Secretary of District Traffic Management Board Javed Iqbal has said heavy fines will be imposed on wrong parking and violation of one-way road, besides oth­er traffic violations.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Iqbal said under the new traffic plan which was being enforced in Hyderabad the traffic violations would be dealt with heavy fines.

He informed that as per the plan action would be taken against the soft encroachment in form of carts, cabins, chairs and tables of restaurants and goods being sold by shops which were placed on the roads.

According to him, the busi­est traffic sections like City, Cantt, Latifabad and Market would be given priority.

He said all the important roads where one-way viola­tions frequently occur had been brought under the radar. Iqbal added that the board as well as the traf­fic police had appealed to the traders community to support the government’s initiative in regulating the city’s traffic.

TWO SUSPECTS HELD DURING ‘ENCOUNTER’

The Hyderabad police have arrested two suspected out­laws including one in injured condition during an encoun­ter in the limits of Hussain­abad police station.

The police spokesperson informed here on Monday that Hussainabad police raided a locality in Latifabad Unit 4 after receiving infor­mation about the presence of some suspicious persons in the area.

He claimed that when the police reached the spot and identified some five suspi­cious persons, the suspects engaged the police in an ex­change of fire in a bid to es­cape from the area.

However, the police fired back and one of the bullets hit the suspect Abdul Latif Ghailu who fell injured.

Ghailu and one more sus­pect, Gulzar Solangi, were arrested but their 3 accom­plices managed to escape on a motorbike.

The police recovered a weapon and a motorbike from the possessions of the suspects. The injured sus­pect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for sur­gery. The Hussainabad police booked Ghailu and Solangi in the FIR of police encounter, also containing sections of Sindh Arms Act.

The spokesperson said the police were checking the criminal record of the arrest­ed suspects.