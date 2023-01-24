Share:

KARACHI - The International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, will host the 24th Meeting of COMSATS Coordinating Council on January 25-26 in its premises.

A spokesperson of the ICCBS, University of Karachi, said on Monday that the coordinating council, a statutory body of COMSATS (Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South), had decided to have its 24th meeting in Karachi in COMSATS’ Centres of Excellence (ICCBS) this year.

Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and COMSTECH Coordinator-General, has said that this is really an honour for ICCBS, University of Karachi to host such a meaningful event of COMSATS in its campus.

According to the spokesperson, the inaugural ceremony of the meeting will be held on 25th January in the Prof Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium, ICCBS, where Prof Atta-urRahman, ICCBS Patron-in-Chief and former Federal Minister for Science and Technology, will deliver the inaugural address.