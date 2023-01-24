Share:

Punjab Inspector General of Prisons (IGP) Malik Mubashir Ahmad Khan on Tuesday while taking notice of the Gujrat jail incident constituted a five-member committee to probe into the incident.

The IGP also suspended Assistant Superintendent Gujrat jail Khushi Muhammad. "Further action will be taken after the committee’s investigation", he added.

Earlier, inmates at the district jail set barracks on fire after a clash broke out between administration and prisoners which injured DSP Gujrat and two other policemen. The reason for clash had not been verified.

Sources privy to the matter said that the inmates were outraged by the misbehavior of the jail administration when personnel tortured one of the prisoners who was hitting a nail in the wall. After that prisoners set barracks on fire and also damaged the property and pelted stones on the police while a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and cordoned off the prison, added sources.

Police officials confirmed that some prisoners were also injured during the riot.

On the other hand, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi while taking notice of the incident directed Commissioner Gujrat and RPO Gujrat to immediately reach the Gujrat jail.