KARACHI - Sindh Industries and Cooperative Department Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has directed the officers con­cerned to expedite work on develop­ment schemes and to complete them within the stipulated time.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, he was presiding over a meeting here in his office on Monday. Secretary Industries and Commerce Rasheed Ahmed Solangi, MD SITE Tariq Anwer Khokhar, MD Sindh Small Industries Shahid Ali Shah and other officers also attended the meet­ing. Tariq Khokhar told the meeting the number of ongoing development schemes was nine, which would be completed at the cost of Rs756 million, out of which Rs137 million had been utilised.

Shahid Shah told the meeting that the number of on­going development schemes was eight while the cost of these schemes was Rs397 million. Five new development schemes were also included in ADP, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the Sindh government was committed to providing bet­ter infrastructure in industrial zones and it was the need of the hour to complete development schemes on time in order to facilitate industrialists and to motivate them to es­tablish new industries.

He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah were very keen on industrial de­velopment in Sindh and were taking all measures to resolve the issues related to industrial zones.