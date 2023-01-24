Share:

ISLAMABAD - A week’s long uncertainty finally ended on Monday when federal government appointed a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) Noor-ul-Amin Mangel as new Chief Commissioner of Islamabad. According to the notifications, the federal government has directed a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Usman Younas to report to the Establishment Division whereas another BS-20 officer of PAS Noor-ul-Amin Mangel is appointed as new Chief Commissioner of Islamabad. Captain Retired Muhammad Usman Younis has earned a very well repute during his brief stint at the civic authority.

He not only kept the momentum of development works left by his successor but also introduced several new initiatives as well. He personally overviewed the ongoing development works across the city and ensured their timely completions. He not only focused on the development but also revived sports activities in the city as well as resolved longstanding issues of the promotions of CDA officers and the compensation to the land affectees of Islamabad.

However, according to reliable sources some of his bold steps taken against bigwigs of Islamabad landed him into trouble and forced the federal government to show him the door to please the business tycoons. The new city chief Mengal remained posted as Lahore district coordination officer. In 2018, he was posted in Balochistan to serve as principal secretary to the Balochistan chief minister.

He has also served as Rawalpindi Division’s commissioner. Concerned circles believe that it would be a challenge for the new city chief to keep the things on right track with their original pace as it is the election year and slowing down of the projects would ultimately haunt the coalition parties in the election.