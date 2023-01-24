Share:

President of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeemur Rehman claimed on Tuesday that future mayor of Karachi would be from his party.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, the JI leader called Karachi a ‘mini Pakistan’ and said the people of the metropolis have voted for Jamaat-e-Islami. The tax from masses ensures state’s functioning and people should stand up for their rights, he added.

Mr Rehman claimed that attempts were made to steal people’s mandate but JI thwarted such efforts. We urged all political parties to work with Jamaat-e-Islami for development and prosperity of Karachi, he said. He also vowed not to let anyone suppress rights of the port city.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Rehman had said the recent local body elections’ result proved the masses’ trust JI, adding that despite they will respect for everyone’s mandate but it must be at least legitimate. It is the responsibility of all political parties to protect the mandate of this city, said Naeem.