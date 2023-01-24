Share:

The private school in DHA, Lahore on Tuesday suspended 5 girls including the complainant from school following the beating incident.

According to the police sources, the school administration was not cooperating with them and did not provide the CCTV footage of the incident to the investigation officer, though statements of four eyewitnesses were recorded.

The Punjab Education Department formed a committee to probe into the matter of seven named suspects in the case including, the principal Bilal, canteen workers Nasir, Hannan Jatoi, Abdul Hannan, Someet, Muhammad Hassan, and Ismail.

On the other hand, the CEO education sent an inquiry report to the district education authority Lahore.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali will decide as per the favours, regarding the cancellation of school’s registration or impose fine.

Furthermore, according to the inquiry report submitted by the CEO education, there were no cameras present at the entrance of the cafeteria, and the girls who fought were previously friends with each other, and the incident took place due to a dispute over the sharing of student party pictures with the parents.

It is pertinent to mention that girl students of private school in the defence area of Lahore violently beaten one of their class fellows.

The video footage of the attack was also uploaded on the social media and the FIR of the incident was registered on the complaint of the victim girl’s Aleena’s father.

According to the FIR at the defence police station, the complainant Imran (Aleena’s father) said that her daughter was beaten by her class fellow Jannat, Kainat, Umaima and Noor Rehman.

As per the FIR, boxer Umaima beat the victim violently and she even knifed her multiple times. It was claimed that the girl Jannat was a drug addict and she wanted to drag the victim (Aleena) in drugs culture.