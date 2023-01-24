Share:

LAHORE - Ludhiana Gymkhana became the second team to qualify for the semifinals of the 20-K Cup 2023 after routing Ali Garh Club by 7 wickets in the second quarterfinal here at Model Town Greens ground on Monday. Ali Garh Club scored 160-10 in 19.1 overs with Muhammad Faizan hammering 38, Ahsan Bhatti 32 and Faraz Ahmad 31. Imran Ali and M Junaid clinched 3 wickets each.

Ludhiana Gymkhana chased the target for the loss of three wickets in 18.5 overs. Fahad Munir smashed 50-ball 52 runs while Ahmad Ashfaq struck 34 and Kashif Siddique 31. Shahid Iqbal bagged two wickets and Bilawal Bhatti got one. Fahad Munir was named player of the match.

The third quarterfinal will be played between Model Town Club and Shahkamal Cricket Club today (Tuesday).