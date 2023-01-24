Share:

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted Lyari gangwar criminal Uzair Baloch in another murder case taking the acquittal tally to 25.

The court acquitted Baloch and Zakir alias Dada over unavailability of evidence in the murder of rival group s member Imran. The verdict stated that the prosecution failed in proving accusations against both. Baloch’s lawyer Abid Zaman said cases were fabricated against Baloch adding the witnesses’ statements were contradictory.

Baloch had been accused of murdering Imran in 2012 and a case was lodged against him at Kalakot police station. In all, 60 cases have been lodged against Baloch.