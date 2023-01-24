Share:

TIMERGARA - On Monday, the Lower Dir minority community expressed solidarity with Muslims around the world and condemned sweden’s desecration of the Holy Quran. Leaders of the Lower Dir minority community, including sudesh Kumar Chotala, Aqeel Bhatti, and others, said at a news conference at Timergara press Club that the minority community had complete religious freedom in pakistan in general, and in Lower Dir in particular. Naib Amir Maulana huzaifa of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Lower Dir chapter was also present.

“We are getting a special quota in public jobs besides enjoying complete freedom while performing our religious rituals here fearlessly. We strongly condemn the heinous act of burning and desecrating a copy of the holy Quran by some swedish extremists with the permission of the swedish government,” they added.

Religious leaders from both the Muslim and minority communities in the Lower Dir district have decided to fight for the protection of both communities’ religious rights. The speakers also condemned state-sponsored atrocities against minorities in India, as well as the ongoing demolition of mosques.