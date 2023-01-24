Share:

LAHORE - The National Challenge Cup 2023 by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) will roll into action from today (Tuesday). The Pakistan’s premier competition will feature the highest 27 departmental teams across the country, vying for the prestigious title, which will be defended by 2020 champions WAPDA.

The opening ceremony will be headed by Chairman PFF Normalisation Committee Haroon Malik accompanied by NC members M Shahid Niaz Khokhar, Saud Azim Hashimi and other notable dignitaries at 3pm while the inaugural match between Pakistan Police and Pakistan Navy will commence at 4pm at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Football Stadium.

The teams are divided into seven groups, six groups containing four teams while Group A contains three teams. Stage one will start today (Tuesday) and will conclude on February 12 and will be played at Zonal and Centralized (07) cities (Karachi, Quetta, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar) while the venue for the final stage will be announced later