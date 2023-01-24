Share:

I have witnessed the downhill journey of Pakistan since its inception. What worries me the most is that we never seem to learn from our past, no matter how tragic it may be. What I see today is very similar to how things unfolded in 1971, which culminated in the breakup of Bangladesh from Pakistan just 25 years after its independence. Back at that time too all the politicians and powers at the helm of affairs were completely oblivious to what was happening on the ground.

Today also, while we are on the brink of default, imports are completely halted shutting down the industry that relies on imported raw materials, there are shortages of wheat, and our PM is begging for money. PTI as the opposition party is not staying behind in making things worse by doing whatever possible to cripple the government. Overall, everyone in the power corridors seems focused on their self-interest with no regard to the country that is going to dogs. If this goes on, I am afraid that another big tragedy would be inevitable. RAJA SHAFAATULLAH, Islamabad.