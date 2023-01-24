Share:

Over 44.2 million children under five years of age were administered anti-polio drops during the five-day nationwide immunization drive.

According to official sources, a dose of Vitamin-A was also given to the children aged 6 to 59 months in addition to polio drops during the drive.

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said Pakistan has made great strides in the fight against polio, with virus circulation, reduced to only one small part of the country.