TaNK - The district administration has accelerated efforts to ensure that ongoing development projects were completed within the scheduled timeline. as part of such efforts, additional assistant Commissioner Jamshed alam paid a visit on Monday to several ongoing development schemes in the district including the construction of drains, rescue 1122 building and ongoing construction work on station road.

During the visit, the officials concerned informed about progress of work on ongoing schemes and said that pace of work had been expedited in line with directives of the district administration to meet the stipulated time frame. Jamshed alam said that no negligence would be tolerated and action would be taken against those, if they were found using substandard material in construction work.

He said that an effective monitoring mechanism should be in place by conducting regular inspections on site to ensure quality work and that development projects were completed within the stipulated timeline. similarly, additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanvir Khan paid a visit to water-supplying tube-wells in the city and inspected their operational condition.

He instructed the staff concerned that no laxity should be shown in repair of machinery in case it developed any fault in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to citizens.