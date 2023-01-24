Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed warns of civil war in the country due to deepening political, economic and social crises.

In a media talk, the former interior minister lashed out at the coalition government, saying there was “disaster” everywhere. He said the country was heading towards anarchy but the government was finding an escape route rather than going for elections as “13 parties know that elections will prove their political death”.

While referring to activities of the political parties in Punjab ahead of elections, he said “political brides” had camped in the province. He urged people to take to the street against the government to save the country which is helpless despite having massive population. He said the poor people were unable to feed their children due to crises in the country.