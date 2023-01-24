Share:

LAHORE - Saad Hayat Tamman was selected by the World Economic Forum to represent the Young Global Leader community and Pakistan at the recently concluded 2023 Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum at Davos. Indeed, each year, the Forum of Young Global Leaders goes through a rigorous selection process to identify, select and commemorate remarkable leaders under 40 who come from different communities and industries worldwide. In their words:

“These young leaders exemplify what we need most today: hope, empathy, authenticity, and driving solutions that change the world for the better.” Saad Hayat Tamman was one of only two representatives selected from Pakistan for the Young Global Leaders class of 2022. The other was Nighat Dad from the Digital Rights Foundation.

Saad has been a member of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Strategic Reforms and Implementation Unit where he advised cabinet members on critical reforms in agriculture, civil services and climate change, alongside supporting the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Institutional Reforms, also implementing the Prime Minister’s Performance Agreements with the Federal Cabinet.