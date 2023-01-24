Share:

On January 20, 1948, a group of Hindu fanatics who disliked Gandhi’s calls for peace and tolerance, set of bombs a few yards away from him in an attempt to murder him but they were unsuccessful as he escaped unharmed. On January 29, one of the fanatics by the name of Nathuram Godse was armed with a Beretta automatic pistol which he used around 5pm the next day to murder Gandhi.

Frail from fasting, Gandhi was being escorted away from the gardens of the Birla House when Godse emerged from the admiring crowd, bowed to him, and shot him at point-blank range in the stomach and chest. There was such chaos and confusion and outrage that the mortally wounded Gandhi slumped to the ground and died within half an hour.