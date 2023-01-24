Share:

ISLAMABAD - The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 26.85 percent during the first half of the fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period last year. Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth $175.025 million during the period from July-December (2022-23) as compared to the export of $137.978 million during July-December (2021-22), showing a growth of 26.85 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the export of pharmaceutical goods also rose by 88.21 percent from 15,197 metric tons to 28,603 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the pharmaceutical goods’ export increased by 26.83 percent during the month of December 2022 as compared to the same month of last year