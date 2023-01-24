Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s supreme leader met various political leaders in London in which the country’s political situation came under discussion.

Jaefer Mandokhel, a prominent Balochistan’s politician, met the PML-N’s chief in which Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Dr Afnan and other leaders participated.

Both leaders talked about politics as well as the issues of the common people. Meanwhile, Mr Mandokhel was given the task of improving PML-N’s performance in Balochistan by the supreme leader of PML-N.