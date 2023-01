Share:

MOSCOW - Poland said Monday it would seek Berlin’s permission to send Germanmade Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but was prepared to do so without approval as Kyiv presses its allies for heavy weaponry.

After days of mounting pressure and stalling, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday said that Germany would not stand in the way if Warsaw asked to send Leopard tanks that Ukraine has demanded.

“We will seek this approval,” Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters monday.