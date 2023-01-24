LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Monday said that every officer who joined the police force should fulfill his responsibility of public service with hard work and dedication. He said that policemen should not spare any effort to resolve the problems of the distressed who came to police stations, adding that policemen got the salaries from the taxes paid by the citizens, so selfless service, honor and respect to the citizens was obligatory on all of them. He expressed these views while addressing the police personnel at Elite Training Center Bedian. The IG Punjab said that rules would be implemented for the departmental promotion of sub-inspectors so that the eligible officers could get their legitimate right without delay. He said that it was his responsibility to pave the way for the departmental promotion of the policemen by taking all possible steps.
Aamir Zulfiqar directed his PSO to form a group after meeting with the sub-inspectors to prepare a presentation about their problems and submit it to him soon so that practical steps could be taken in this regard.
On the occasion, the police officers expressed their determination to improve the performance in view of the guidelines given by IG Punjab and use all their energies to serve and protect the citizens.
CTP’S CRACKDOWN AGAINST WRONG PARKING CONTINUES
The City Traffic Police (CTP) has so far took action against 9,876 wrongly parked vehicles through tyre clamping method during the current month of January till 23rd.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr Asad Malhi said that crackdown against traffic rules’ violation, wrong parking, was continued in provincial capital on the orders of Lahore High Court, adding that wrongly parked vehicles at important and busy thoroughfares were being impounded.
He said that number of lifters to take action against wrongly parked vehicles was not enough so tyre clamping method was being used besides lifters against vehicles wrongly parked at roads. The CTO said that awareness slips pertaining to traffic rules and violations including wrong parking were also being pasted at vehicles, saying that the wrong parking and encroachments were among the prime causes of traffic mess in city. Dr Asad Malhi said that no parking sign boards had been set up at key points in the city so people should avoid parking their vehicles at non designated parking areas.