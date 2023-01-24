Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to raise the literacy rate by providing school access to all children.

In his message on the International Day of Education being observed on Tuesday, he said we will have to focus on enrolling the out of school children.

The President also expressed the resolve to improve the education system and enable the youth to earn a respectable livelihood with the help of modern technology.

Arif Alvi that education is a powerful driver of development, and one of the strongest instruments for reducing poverty and improving health. He said no country can make sustainable progress without significant investment in the human resource.