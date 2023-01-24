Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 35.61 points, a modest positive change of 0.09 percent, closing at 38,443.59 against 38,407.98 points the previous day. A total of 81,287,333 shares were traded during the day as compared to 93,450,275 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 2.809 billion against Rs 3.508 billion on the last trading day. As many as 315 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 130 of them recorded gains and 159 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three toptrading companies were Al Shaheer (R) with 9,929,531 shares at Rs 0.07 per share, TRG Pak Ltd with 7,837,355 shares at Rs 100.67 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 5,939,515 shares at Rs 1.10 per share.