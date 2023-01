Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a protest outside office of the election commissioner Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, Musarrat Cheema, said the PTI would not let the election commission to hijack future of 120 million Pakistanis as decisions should be made as per will of the people.

On Monday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan also called on for protest against the electoral watchdog. Mr Khan presided over the party’s consultative meeting and it was decided to strongly protest against the ECP.