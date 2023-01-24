Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman attended the annual degree show at National Col­lege of Arts as a special guest, here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Students are our asset and the future of the country.” He said that the art education given in NCA was in accor­dance with international standards in every way. He said that educated youth with a positive mind­set were the asset of the country, adding, “With positive thinking, we can create a beautiful Paki­stan.” The governor said that it was a unique ex­perience to study in a prestigious institution like NCA. He said that after viewing the projects of stu­dents in the degree show, he was more convinced that talent and creativity were at their peak here. He said that as a chancellor, he was trying hard to improve higher education. He added that consor­tia had been formed in seven important fields in the universities. Earlier, the governor along with Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jafari and senior faculty members also visited the degree show and appreciated the displayed projects of students. Later, while talking to the media, in response to a question regarding announcing the date of Pun­jab Assembly elections, Governor Punjab Muham­mad Balighur Rehman said that adherence to the constitution and law was his priority. The consti­tutional process was ongoing, he added. He said that so far nothing had been done against the con­stitution neither would be done. In the future, all matters would be handled according to the con­stitution and law, he added. Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, saying: “I strongly condemn the despi­cable act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden. Desecration of the Holy Quran is a deplorable act.