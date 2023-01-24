Share:

Today, January 24, 2023 marks the 18th death anniversary of Rahim Bux Soomro, the much-loved politician from Sindh.

Rahim Bux was born in 1919 in Shikarpur. He was the eldest son of Khan Bahadur Allah Bux Soomro, the first chief minister of pre-partition Sindh. After his father's assassination in 1943, Rahim Bux joined politics at a very young age.

Rahim Bux had a political career spanning over 60 years. He became a member of the Sindh Assembly seven times and was elected to the National Assembly twice.

He became a member of 1946 Sindh Assembly, the first assembly at the creation of Pakistan. He was made a minister several times in the 1950's cabinet while in 1960's, he remained in opposition. He was the first parliamentarian to resign in protest against General Ayub Khan. During the landslide victory of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the 1970 elections, Rahim Bux was the only independent member to contest against PPP.

As a leader, he was known for his simplicity, honesty, integrity, and generosity. Despite being a prominent politician, he never accepted any protocol or security and always kept his doors open for the general public.

Rahim Bux breathed his last in 2005 in Shikarpur and was laid to rest in Sakhi Amin Mohammad Shah Bukhari Panj Peer graveyard at Hathi-Gate. His supporters still remember him for his compassionate and people-friendly nature.