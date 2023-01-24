Share:

LAHORE - Rain and snow over hills are expected in Northeastern Punjab, Islam­abad, Pothohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, weather remained cold and dry in most plain areas of the coun­try including the provincial capi­tal during last 24 hours. How­ever, light rain (light snow over hills) occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during last evening/night. Mini­mum temperature in the city was recorded 8 degree centi­grade while maximum remained 18 degree celsius on Monday. However, cold and dry weather would prevail in the country during the nest 24 hours. Rain­fall during last 48 hours in (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 19, Parachinar 13, Kalam 12, Malam­jabba 08, Balakot 05, Dir (Upper 04), Mirkhani 03, Drosh, Chitral, Bacha Khan (A/P) 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 07, A/P 04), Garhi Dupatta 03, Kotli 01, Murree 01 and Gilgit-Baltistan, Chillas 01.