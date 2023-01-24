Share:

Rain with snow over the hills is expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Moderate to heavy rain and snowfall is also expected at a few places in Kashmir. Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the country.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eight degree centigrade, Murree minus three, Lahore nine, Karachi ten, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad five, Gilgit one and Quetta minus five degree centigrade.