KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, and police in a joint intelligence based operation in Ibrahim Hy­deri area on Monday arrested an accused in­volved in street crimes in different areas of the megalopolis, and recovered three stolen motorcycles, seven mobile phones and arms used in crimes from his possession.

According to a spokesperson for Rang­ers, the accused arrested was identified as Muhammad Adil. During initial inter­rogation, Adil confessed to his involve­ment in committing street crimes in Lan­dhi and Korangi.