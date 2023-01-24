Share:

RAWALPINDI - On the directions of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA has issued notices to the owners of three marketing companies namely Sky Marketing, Ghafari Marketing and Wirasat.com for advertising illegal housing schemes, RDA spokesman said on Monday. He said the RDA DG has told that advertising illegal housing schemes which are not having any legal sanctity from RDA, is illegal under 46(1) of Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021.

He said it is intimated that RDA only allows marketing and advertisement to those housing schemes which get the technical approval under rule 24(3) of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021. He said in this regard, unless a project gets NOC from RDA Rawalpindi, it cannot be declared as an approved or legal project.

The marketing / projection of such projects give impression to general public that the project is already approved and legal. He said the DG RDA directed to remove all the material of these illegal schemes which may initiate the huge transaction of money from general public in the shape of booking of plots in unapproved/fake/illegal housing schemes.

Moreover, legal status of the projects is easily accessible on RDA website www.rda.gop.pk or can be obtained directly from the MP&TE Directorate of RDA. In case of non-compliance, RDA reserves the right to initiate legal proceedings against these marketing companies under relevant law, he added.