RAWALPINDI - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti on Monday promoted 65 head constables to the rank of assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and 39 ASIs to next ranks. The cops were promoted on the recommendation of the promotion board, according to a police spokesman.

After scrutiny of their service records, the departmental promotion board recommended the names of 64 head constables and 39 ASIs for promotion to the rank of ASI and SI, respectively.

RPO congratulated the newly promoted officers and directed them to impart their duties with more dedication and commitment. He said that the promotion in police department is linked with best performance.