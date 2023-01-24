Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was wiping out snow and extras from the Murree areas despite continued snowfall.

According to RWMC Spokesman, RWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmed Nawaz Gondal deputed sanitary at all choking points to ensure smooth water drainage to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hilly station. In addition, he said that Mall Road, TMA, NADRA office and GPO Chowk areas were being cleared round the clock to make them accessible for tourists.