ISLAMABAD - Anwar Maqsood’s play ‘Saadhay 14 August’, which was well received in Karachi by running a successfully consecutive 100 performances, is now in its final week of performances in Islamabad. ‘Saadhay 14 August’, like Karachi, was able to draw large crowds to each performance, and the audiences were astounded by the incredible presentation, drama, choreography and the powerful storyline, said a news release.

The play is serving the fun lovers of the federal capital who are awestruck by the meaningful satire and subsequent moments of laughter here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). Directed by Dawer Mehmood, the play is a production of KopyKats Productions having a proud heritage of producing original and quality Urdu theatre plays since 2007.

The play, which has been written by the legendary scriptwriter Anwar Maqsood, is able to gather audiences from all walks of life, and individuals of all ages and genders. It drew packed houses from the first performance until the very last, says M Ahmed Shah, President - Arts Council of Pakistan. The play features some of the most well-known national figures from both the past and present. It is a part of the trilogical series that was first staged as ‘Pawnay 14 August’, ten years ago, then came ‘Sawa 14 August’ and the series’ final chapter, Saadhay 14 August commemorates its conclusion. The play’s legendary writer, Anwar Maqsood states, “This series is really close to my heart and was made while keeping something positive while also considering the current plight of the nation.”

According to M Ahmed Shah, President - Arts Council of Pakistan, “Anwar Maqsood has actually brought the theatre back to Pakistan, and when it is his screenplay, we are sure it will be adored and admired by the public and would draw huge crowds to the theatre.” The play has all the necessary ingredients for a successful theatrical presentation, including a superb script written by none other than Anwar Maqsood, outstanding acting, scenes and sets that were carefully built with attention to detail of each region being portrayed.

‘Saadhay 14 August’ is the perfect example of how a serious issue can be handled in a light-hearted, entertaining, and humorous manner while still capturing the audience’s attention. Saadhay 14 August is a thorough thought-provoker and entertainer. The political, economic, and social upheavals in Jinnah’s and Gandhi’s respective countries were explicitly presented to them by the inclusion of well-known historical and contemporary personalities.

Even when serious situations are shown, people are seen laughing because of Maqsood’s writing magic and every actor’s immaculate performance.