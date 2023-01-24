Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday sought a report from the inspector general of Police Islamabad on filing an appeal against the reinstatement of three personnel involved in a robbery incident at the house of a diplomat. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial questioned why the case of three police personnel was mishandled as an appeal was filed after the time bar. He observed that three personnel were involved in the incident of robbery and recovery was also made from them.

The CJP observed that the three personnel were terminated without regular inquiry into the matter and they were reinstated by the service tribunal but an appeal against their restoration of services was filed after the expiry of the time limit. He questioned why the IGP didn’t order to conduct a regular inquiry into the incident. Justice Athar Minallah said that the answer should be sought from IGP on this matter. Deputy attorney general Malik Javed said that the three police employees were currently appointed in the police lines.

It may be mentioned here that the three employees of Islamabad police, Asif Ali, Lal Shehbaz and Tariq Mehmood, had been terminated from service in 2017 for carrying out robbery in a diplomat’s house. However, they were restored by the federal service tribunal. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed an appeal of a former employee of agriculture department against his termination on charges of corruption.

A threemember bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case. Petitioner Manzar Khan appeared before the court and said that he had 22 year service in the department at lease he should be given the pension. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the petitioner that why he had been waiting for 14 years to file the appeal as he was terminated in 2006. The court noted that the appeal of the petitioner in tribunal and SC was time bar.

The chief justice noted that there were allegations of corruption against the petitioner worth Rs 40 millions. The documents of NAB case were also not attached with the case, he said. Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the petitioner was terminated after the accountability court announced sentence to him. The petitioner said that the court had returned the reference. He further said that the appeal was non maintainable even on merit.