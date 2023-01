Share:

KARACHI - Federal Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey Minister and BISP Chairperson Shazia Atta Marri has expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of well-known businessman Byram D Avari. In her condolence message here on Monday, she was saddened to learn about the death of Byram D Avari. The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.