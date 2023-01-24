Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has undergone surgery in a private medical facility in Karachi. The 62-year-old suffered injuries in one of her arms as she collapsed while taking a stroll at the beach over the weekend. The medical procedure was performed on the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart in wake of the damage she received after the fall.

Sherry Rehman, known for being the female leader of the opposition in the Senate, is reportedly at the hospital and will be discharged as per the physician’s advice.

The Minister for Climate Change underwent surgery, days after PPP leader and provincial minister Sharjeel Memon survived a heart attack and was admitted to NICVD for an angioplasty. PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari have wished Sherry Rehman well.