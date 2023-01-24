Share:

ABBOTTABAD - At least six people including children were fainted in two different incidents of gas leakage here on Monday. In the first incident, four persons, including a minor and two women reportedly fainted due to gas filling in a room at Bari Sheikh Albandi. The medical team of Rescue 1122 responded in time and shifted them to district headquarter hospital.

Later, due to the critical condition of the two, they were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad. In another incident, a gas cylinder exploded in a house near Salhad Abbottabad where husband and wife were scalded, the rescue teams reached there and recovered the injured and shifted them to Ayub Medical Complex where doctors declared them critical.