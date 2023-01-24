Share:

BANNU - A soldier embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the Jani Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, the military’s media wing said Monday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the martyred soldier as Sepoy Gul Sher — 24 years of age and a resident of the Khyber district.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area,” the military’s media wing said, as the armed forces battle rising terror. Attacks on security personnel and citizens, in general, have increased as several militant outfits have regrouped — posing a major threat to the country, which has battled terrorism repeatedly.

The latest attack in the Bannu district comes almost a month after a soldier was martyred in a clash with terrorists as security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

Moreover in December last year, militants belonging to the outlawed TTP overpowered security personnel at a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu. The facility was cleared almost three days after the take over but left four soldiers martyred in the process, while 25 terrorists were also killed in the centre